IBM partners NASA to convert satellite data into high resolution maps

May 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Readings would reveal landscape changes that the planet goes through

The Hindu Bureau

IBM in collaboration with NASA unveiled a new geospatial foundation model designed to convert satellite data into high-resolution maps of floods, fires, and other landscape changes to reveal the planet’s past and hint at its future.

This geospatial offering is expected to be available for preview in the second half of this year. Potential applications of this platform would include helping to estimate climate-related risks to crops, buildings, and other infrastructure, valuing and monitoring forests for carbon-offset programmes, and developing predictive models to help enterprises create strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO said foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient.

This model would be part of IBM’s watsonx.ai, a nextgen enterprise studio, expected to be generally available in July, for AI builders to train, test, tune, and deploy both traditional machine learning and new generation AI capabilities, he added.

