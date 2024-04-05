ADVERTISEMENT

HZL chairperson Priya Hebbar named among WEF’s 2024 class of Young Global Leaders

April 05, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Priya Hebba

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd., has been selected as one of the five Indians to join the Young Global Leaders Class of 2024 by the World Economic Forum, a group of nearly 90 people who are “making a change.”

Established by the World Economic Forum in 2004, the Young Global Leaders Forum represents leaders under 40 from various fields, including politics, business, civil society, the arts, and academia, all dedicated to creating a lasting impact on their communities and beyond. 

“Ms. Hebbar’s inclusion in the esteemed cohort underscores her exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to making a meaningful difference in society,” Vedanta said in a statement. 

Ms. Hebbar, in a social media post said, “I am honoured and delighted to be recognised as part of the prestigious WEF’s Young Global Leaders 2024 cohort. I look forward to learning and collaborating with young changemakers from across the globe who are shaping the future through positive social impact.”

Vedanta said in the statement that in recent years, Ms. Hebbar had carved a niche for herself and for women in the “male-dominated mining and natural resources sector.”

“At Vedanta, she is championing the company’s environmental, social, governance (ESG) transformation, and spearheads initiatives promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility. She was also recently appointed as Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, and under her leadership, the integrated producer achieved its best-ever mined metal production, crossing the 1 million tonne mark,” the company said.

“She is passionate about transforming the natural resources sector into a sustainable and inclusive sector with her leading many pioneering initiatives such as introduction of the first Battery Electric Vehicle in underground mining,” it added.

