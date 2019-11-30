Hyundai Venue set to enter S. Africa on Dec. 2

Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s (HMIL) Venue is all set to enter South Africa on December 2, propelled by strong demand for its first connected mobility in the Sport Utility Vehicle segment from the overseas market.

The first shipment of 1,400 Hyundai Venue vehicles left from Chennai Port to South Africa market on Saturday, said the company in a statement.

The popularity and demand for the made-in-India Venue is evident in the overseas market as well, it added. “Venue is already being exported to Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Seychelles,” according to the statement.

The batch that left for South Africa comprises the right-hand drive model. The left-hand drive model is under development and would be exported to the Gulf, African and Latin American regions.

Launched in May 2019, HMIL is set to close the calendar year 2019 with one lakh bookings for Venue.

“[The] Venue has become the customers’ first choice in India and global markets. The Hyundai Venue has penned a new success story, having registered over 90,000 bookings (May to November, 2019) in India,” said S.S. Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.