Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the new 2020 Tuscon at the Auto Expo.

“Tuscon has redefined the Premium SUV segment with its class-leading features and unmatched performance...The feature loaded New 2020 Tuscon, powered by 2.0 litre petrol and diesel BS 6 engines, will further strengthen the Hyundai’s dominance in SUV segment in India,” S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Till now, the company has sold about 6.5 million Tuscons worldwide. The SUV was first launched in India in November 2016.

Mr. Kim said 2019 was a year of good performance for Hyundai despite challenging environment, and the company’s share in the passenger vehicle segment grew to over 17% in the last calendar year.

In terms of styling, the new Tuscon has penta-projector LED headlamps and LED Tail Lamps, along with twin-tip exhaust.

The vehicle will come in both petrol and diesel variant. While the diesel engine is mated to a new 8 speed automatic transmission giving best-in-segment power (185PS) of power, best-in-segment torque of 40.8 KGM, the petrol engine delivers 152 PS power and 19.6 KGM torque.

It is also equipped with advanced tyre-pressure monitoring system, smart power tailgate, electric parking brake and first-in-segment power seats, besides Hyundai Blue Link.

Tarun Garg, director sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor Company, said the SUV segment had been leading the passenger vehicle segment sales, and now contributed about 24% to the segment. He added that the key features of new 2020 Tuscon, included premium and bold styling, dominant performance, smart technology, enhanced connectivity and advanced saftey.