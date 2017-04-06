Hyundai unveils new models of Creta, Elite i20

Hyundai unveils new Creta, Elite i20 models

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), introduced new models of Creta and Elite i20. “The New 2017 Creta depicts a modern and high-tech SUV offering with advanced technology features,” said Y.K. Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL. The firm also unveiled ‘New 2017 Elite i20,’ its compact sedan with features encompassing safety, style and infotainment.

‘The New 2017 Creta’ comes with advance smartphone connectivity with 7.0 Audio Video Navigation – Apple CarPlay, Android auto & mirror link. The executive variant ‘E+’ comes in 1.4 litre diesel. It is priced at ₹9.99 lakh. HMIL also unveiled ‘The New 2017 Elite i20’ with features encompassing safety, style and infotainment.

SX+ dual tone trim has been added in 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel portfolio, says a company statement.

Elite i20

HMIL also unveiled ‘The New 2017 Elite i20’ with features encompassing safety, style and infotainment. The New 2017 Elite i20 equipped with 6-airbags making it the only car in its segment with front dual, side and curtain airbags.

The New 2017 Elite i20 has first-in-segment 7.0 touch screen audio video navigation with smart phone connectivity supporting Apple CarPlay, Android auto and mirror link features for the technology savvy customers.

Mr. Koo said: “The New 2017 Elite i20, with more first-in-segment features will further enhance the brand’s appeal offering premium safety, performance and exceptional driving experience to the customers.”

The New 2017 Elite i20 sports powerful engine options and manual transmissions. Some of the convenience features include smart entry, rear AC vents, R16 diamond cut alloys and safety features like ABS, rear defogger and fog lamps. The New 2017 Elite i20 is available in 5 exterior colour options including all new marina blue and 2 additional options in dual tone.