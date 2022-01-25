Hyundai unit’s exports of Creta grew 26% in 2021

Chennai

‘Cumulative shipments rose 32%’

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) posted a 26.2% growth in exports of its Creta Sport Utility Vehicle at 32,799 units in 2021 despite a global semiconductor shortage and intermittent lockdowns in markets.

In total, HMIL exported 42,238 SUVs during the calendar year 2021, it said.

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021, achieving a significant growth of 31.8% over 2020.

“Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike,” HMIL’s MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement. “It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio,” he added.

Besides Creta, the automaker also exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

