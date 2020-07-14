Hyundai to start third shift as demand rises

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is planning to restart the third shift at one of its units in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, soon following the rising demand for its new vehicle models, said a senior official.

“We are planning to start third shift soon as we have been seeing traction for new and refurbished offerings, including for the Hyundai Creta,” Tarun Garg, director sales and marketing, HMIL, said during an interaction. “Last year, we launched four models and this year also, we have launched four models (new Aura and upgraded versions of Creta, Verna and Tucson) till date,” he said.

Having posted zero sales in April due to COVID-19-led lockdown, HMIL reported a 79% drop in May 2020 sales compared with the corresponding year-ago period.

According to him, in June, HMIL touched 74% of June 2019 sales volume and hopes to attain 90% sales of July 2019 volume during the current month.

“It is a challenging period. We are getting good support from our supply chain. India is a resilient economy and the car demand is picking up. We are committed to India. Our short to long term plans are intact and we will look for an opportunity to launch cars in premium, SUV and sedan segments,” he said.

Stating the company was witnessing more bookings for diesel cars from tier 2 and tier 3 cities than metros, he said that the buyers always looked for products with higher fuel efficiency. Out of 45,000 bookings for Creta, 56% pertained to diesel-engine variant. Similarly, a third of the bookings for Venue and Verna were for diesel models.

“It does not mean we will reduce petrol models. That will also continue,” Mr. Garg said.

To a query on imports from China, he said that Indian made cars had high local content and their dependence on China for components was very low.

HMIL also introduced its new premium Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Tucson at a starting price of ₹22 lakh.

“With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, Tucson is one of the best-selling SUVs across the world. The new Tucson is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India and we are confident that this SUV will set a new benchmark in Industry,” said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL.