Hyundai to roll out ‘IONIQ 5’ EV in India this year

Hyundai IONIQ 5 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

April 26, 2022 12:21 IST

The Korean car maker had in 2021 announced its plans to invest about ₹4,000 crore for research and development over the next seven years

Korean car maker Hyundai Motor on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, said it will bring its global all-electric crossover SUV ‘IONIQ 5’ to India in the second half of 2022, marking the beginning of the company's expansion plans for battery electric vehicles in India.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, had last year announced plans to roll out six new electric vehicles in India by 2028. The company also plans to invest about ₹4,000 crore for research and development over the next seven years for the same.

“As a customer centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

Mr. Kim added that with the company’s 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale.

The term IONIQ is a fusion of “ion” and “unique”, that was announced as a long-term research and development project focussing on sustainable mobility, the company said, adding that the brand was conceived to fuse life changing mobility with environmental performance.

The IONIQ 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles.

Four key pillars

“Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design; while interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric CUV present a fresh and dynamic appeal,” the company said.

It added that E-GMP has been developed on 4 key pillars of modularity – one platform that can facilitate many body types, reliability — featuring a low centre of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, usability — with a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats, and performance — having a large battery capacity, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km per hour.