Hyundai to hire up to 1,800 apprentices to meet rising vehicle demand

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has initiated the process of hiring diploma holders as apprentices to ramp up its production as a small number of migrant workers either refused or were reluctant to return to work, according to a top official.

The South Korean carmaker is planning to hire about 1,600 to 1,800 ITI diploma holders as apprentices to meet its current and future demand for manpower

“We started the process last week and would be hiring close to 1,800 apprentices at our Irungattukottai plant. They would be undergoing training on the shop floor and as well as at classrooms,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

“At any given time, we hire about 3,000 apprentices. A large section of them went to their hometowns during the lockdown. While some of them are refusing to return, others are hesitant,” the official said.

“We have neither removed people nor resorted to salary cuts, instead we are hiring at our Irungattukottai facility as we are steadily ramping up our production both for exports and domestic sales,” he said.

A few days ago, HMIL director, sales and marketing, Tarun Garg, said that the sales of passenger cars was on an upswing led by Hyundai Creta and the company was hopeful of achieving 90% of July 2019 sales of 57,310 units.

He had also said the company would be starting a third shift soon to meet the increasing demand for its vehicles.

He recalled as part of the company’s long term commitment to its employees, HMIL had honoured technicians with an annual increment performance in March. Some were also promoted..