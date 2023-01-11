Hyundai to have electric versions of all models

January 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is in talks with more players to have electric versions of all its models and to improve localisation, said MD & CEO Unsoo Kim.

“Last year was very good for HMIL. The Indian economy was good and it will grow faster in the coming years,” Mr. Kim said during an interaction.

Unveiling the all electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Ioniq 5, he said the auto major might face some uncertainties in 2023 due to the U.S. Fed rate increase, Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions among other reasons.

“We are closely watching the situation and will act accordingly,” he said adding that though the auto major had not arrived at any timeline, it was planning to have electric versions of all its models based on demand.

To a question on ramping up production, Mr. Kim that the Sriperumbudur plant’s capacity would be increased to 8.20 lakh units in 2023.

“The expansion work is on and we are hopeful of increasing the capacity by mid-2023. Last year, we produced 7 lakh units,” said another senior official of the company.

COO Tarun Garg said that the company was planning to import the Ioniq 5 in semi-knocked down condition. The first 500 bookings will be offered at about ₹45 lakh, he said and added that bookings had already been received for 200 numbers even before the price announcement.

