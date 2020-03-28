Hyundai to get COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has announced an immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea.

These advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 people. Post receiving the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with the Central and State governments to the hospitals in affected areas, it said in a statement.

Hyundai’s 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises. Additionally, customers who were unable to avail of their vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to health emergencies or due to their dealership being shut in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months, it added.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company said on Saturday that free service of vehicles due between March and April, 2020 will be redeemable till June 2020. For vehicles where the warranty is expiring between March 1 and April 30, 2020, it will be extended to June 2020. AMC services due between March and April, 2020 will be redeemable till June, 2020, the company said in a statement.

The Road Side Assistance (RSA) number, 18002587111, continues to be accessible 24/7 and associates across locations will support, wherever legally possible, it said.