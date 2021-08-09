Hyundai to debut N Line cars in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), announced that it will debut its first N Line of cars for India in 2021, subsequently followed by additional model launches over the next few years.

The South Korean carmaker said that the N Line models would offer customers motor sport-inspired styling cues that evoke excitement and athleticism, it said in a statement.

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various countries such as Europe, South Korea, U.S. and Russia among others. i30 was the first N-branded vehicle, which made its debut in 2017. It is available i20, i30, Elantra, Kona and Tucson. In India, N Line will debut through i20.

“The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism,” said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO in a statement.

“With N Line, HMIL will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age millennial and Gen Z buyers,” he added.

To induce fun driving experiences, Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values: Motor sport-inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement, it said.