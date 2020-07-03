Hyundai SUV offers two pedal drive

Chennai

03 July 2020 22:53 IST

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has rolled out intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on its sport utility vehicle Hyundai Venue.

iMT is essentially a two-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in conventional manual transmission. However, with this technology, the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving, said the company.

“With our ‘Future Ready’ business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with human centric technologies.iMT is one such technology that accounts for the pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes,” said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

