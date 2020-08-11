Hyundai sells 5 lakh Creta SUVs in India

Chennai

11 August 2020

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has sold five lakh Creta SUVs in the domestic market. With this, Creta has reaffirmed its leadership in the SUV segment, said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing and service), HMIL. He said the all new Creta had been the best-selling SUV since May 2020. Further, it had received more than 65,000 bookings since its launch in March 2020 of which diesel bookings accounted for 60% indicating a strong demand diesel BS VI technology, he said.

