Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on day one of resuming production in Sriperumbudur

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has rolled out 200 cars on its first day of restarting production post the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, at its plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company resumed production operations on May 8, ensuring 100 % physical distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedure, a release said.

The company issued a statement in which it said that Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practising 360-degree safety – ‘Care at workplace & Care at all times’ within the factory premises.

“In line with the Government’s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai’s Global Vision of Progress for Humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy,” the company said.