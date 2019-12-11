Hyundai, Nissan to raise prices from January 2020

Hyundai Motor India and Nissan Motor India have announced a price hike across models, following a rise in input costs, with effect from January 2020.While Nissan announced a price hike of 5% across its models such as Nissan and Datsun, Hyundai Motor’s price increase may vary according to models and fuel types. “In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.