Hyundai Motor unveils Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant at ₹6,93,200

April 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ in Grand i10 NIOS, we aim to offer the best value proposition to the Indian youth, especially first-time buyers, says Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the unveiling of the Corporate Variant of the Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹6,93,200 targeting young Indian customers, especially first-time buyers.

So far, HMIL has sold more than four lakh models of the Grand i10 Nios. The Corporate Variant offers best-in-class safety, including six airbags as standard and a host of convenience features, including a 17.14 cm touch-screen display audio, COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The new variant comes with a mix of gearbox options, including the sublime 5-speed Manual Transmission and the Smart Auto AMT, both mated with the 1.2l Kappa petrol. It is available in seven trims, with a standard warranty of three years which can be extended up to seven years.

