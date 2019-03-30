Hyundai Motor to raise production by 4.3% in 2019

Many carmakers had cut production in February citing sluggish market conditions. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), however, is bullish on the India growth story and plans to post a 4.3% increase in production volume during 2019, says S. Ganesh Mani, senior vice-president, production, HMIL.

Due to a sluggish market, several car makers had cut production in February...

We have always been on target or exceeded our yearly production plan targets in the past 22 years. As you know, we are also exporting to over 87 countries across the globe. Over the last few years, our focus has been on meeting domestic market needs.

This helps us manage volume while offsetting the slowdown in one market against another [where there is growth].

In 2019, we are aiming for an increased volume of 4.3% over the previous year. Last year, we produced 7.13 lakh cars. This year, we have increased our production capacity by 50,000 units.

We plan to produce 7.5 lakh cars. Most of the volume will cater to domestic market needs.

We see auto majors joining hands. Can we expect such an announcement from Hyundai and Kia?

Although Hyundai and Kia are part of the same group, we work with distinct identities, while sharing select vendors, design services etc. However, within the shared services, our vendors and partners maintain distinct identity for each organisation.

Hyundai Motor Company has a comprehensive product portfolio which can provide solutions for current and future mobility. These can easily be introduced in any market, provided the infrastructure supports it. For example, we had invested years back in technologies such as hybrid, electric and fuel cell which are the relevant in today’s context. We are the first original equipment manufacturer to be ready to mass produce all the three technologies.

Also, when diesel engines were trending in India, we were able to introduce engines immediately from our global range. Now, with diesel cars falling out of favour, we can easily adjust production capacity with petrol models to suit the market. This illustrates our readiness to service markets with relevant products.

How did you manage to reduce production time from 4 minutes to 31 seconds per car?

We started our production in 1998 with 18 units per hour, which is equivalent to rolling out of one car every 3.5 minutes. Subsequently, we ramped up our production all the while investing in technology upgradation at our end and that of our vendors. This, along with production efficiency, has led to rolling out cars in 31 seconds.

We invest in upgraded/sophisticated equipment to enhance the output. For example, our investment in shop floor upgradation in the next five years is focused on online machine monitoring with data capture and storage. We are constantly investing in manpower training for our employees and for select vendors in India and overseas to enhance people capability.

Further, with production running at 100% operational efficiency, we need optimal use of machines without any disruption. So, to avoid breakdowns we have meticulously begun collecting and analysing data to use it for predictive and preventive maintenance. We have a trained team working on de-bottlenecking of manufacturing operations.

To tackle breakdown and downtime, we use an auto-analyser tool for analysing ‘alarm data’ of all our connected machines.

We are also using an advanced scientific approach for decoding hidden problems like delay between stations, start-up loss, tool change loss and loss due to manpower fatigue to optimise timelines.

What are the green initiatives undertaken by you?

About 40% of the plant’s water requirement is met through our rainwater harvesting system — four ponds with a total capacity of 2.65 lakh kilolitres.

We recently installed 540 KWh solar power system to harvest solar energy. We plan to increase our footprint in this arena, apart from wind and co-generation power sources.

How do you plan to reach the top slot among Hyundai plants worldwide?

We regularly invest in upgrading our plant, updating vendors and training our people and those of our vendors This is the reason that our first plant set up in 1998 is able to operate like a new plant at 100% efficiency.

This year our slogan is ‘The Connect of 2019’ focusing on ‘Connect intelligence, Connect technology, Connect next generation.’ Using this business slogan as a guiding force we are able to keep ourselves focused to reach the top.

Over the last three years, our quality defect ratio has been drastically reduced from 5% to less than 2%, which has helped position ourselves within the top 4 in the ‘Qualitivity’ charts among the 33 plants of Hyundai Motor Group. We will be continuing to sharpen this process to maintain our lead in the future too.