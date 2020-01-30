Hyundai Motor to export 2 lakh cars in 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is planning to export about two lakh cars during the calendar year 2020, said a top official. “Last year, we exported 1.81 lakh cars against our internal target of 1.72 lakh units to 88 countries,” said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL. “This year, we will export about 1.90 lakh to two lakh units to more countries. It will consist of fully-built vehicles and more of completely knocked down kits,” he said.

HMIL, which began exports in 1999 with 20 units of Santro to Nepal, currently serves 33 countries in Latin America, 28 in South Africa, 26 in APAC region and one in Europe. Now, exports account for 25% of the total volume.

Company’s assistant vice president-exports, Pankaj Tiwari, said they carried out a lot of customisation in their models for export markets.

On Thursday, HMIL rolled out its three-millionth made-in-India car for exports from its Sriperumbudur facility. “It is a significant milestone as it showcases the global success story of brand Hyundai,” he said.

The leading exporter of passenger cars will ship 130 Hyundai Aura units to the Columbia market for homologation in that market. It would be the company’s first BS VI diesel fitted engine-fitted car from HMIL’s stable.

HMIL plans to produce about 5,000 Auras per month. Asked about BS IV inventory, he said it was very much under control.

On upcoming models, Mr. Kim said some of them, including the new generation Creta and Tucson, would be displayed at the upcoming auto show in New Delhi. The company was developing a mass market electric vehicle that would be launched in two to three years.

On domestic demand, he said the first half of 2019 was challenging.

“There will be some uncertainty in the first half of 2020 due to transition to BS VI norms, marginal price hike and customer sentiment. The demand will pick up in the second half and we might see growth,” he said.