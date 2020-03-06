Hyundai Motor starts making new Creta

The all-new Creta, an SUV from the Hyundai stable, gets finishing touches at the company’s Sriperumbudur facility, near Chennai on March 6,2020

CHENNAI

06 March 2020 23:47 IST

Exports of the SUV will start from June/July 2020

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has commenced the production of the all new Creta, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), at its Sriperumbudur facility, near here.

“We have started producing Creta in limited numbers. It will be despatched to our dealers in the coming days and delivery would commence soon,” said a Puneet Anand, senior general manager and group head, corporate affairs, HMIL.

On exports, he said: “Our first priority is to cater to the domestic market and looking at the response, we will start exporting it. This happened in the case of Hyundai Venue. In this case, we will start exporting from June/July 2020 onwards.”

Advertising

Advertising

The all new Creta was unveiled by Actor Shah Rukh Khan at the recently held Auto Show in New Delhi.

S.Ganesh Mani, director, production, HMIL, said the car will be powered by BS VI emission-compliant 1.5 litre diesel and petrol engines and also 1.4 litre turbo.

According to him, the SUV was designed by deploying 3D printing and scanning which were used to detect stress points that needed corrections.

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, HMIL said that the Creta came with over 50 connectivity features.

The all new Creta offers five new powertrain options, in 10 colour options including two-dual tone options. Bookings for the SUV started on March 2 and deliveries will commence in the third week of March.

The new car will feature blue link connectivity, bringing in ‘Hello Blue Link’ – a wake-up word to activate voice recognition service at ease for in-car control and assistance alongside new smart watch integrated blue link application, he said.