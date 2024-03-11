Hyundai Motor rolls out Creta N Line SUV for ₹16.82 lakh

March 11, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Monday unveiled Creta N Line Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh.

Creta N Line is powered by 1.5l Turbo GDi petrol engine with six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is offered in three mono-tone and three dual- tone colours.

The new car offers more than 70 Bluelink (an AI-based technology) features loaded with 42 standard and more than 70 advanced safety features. The SUVs come with six airbags.

“N Line is a niche product aimed at younger generation with added features,” said AVP and Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Puneet Anand. “With the launch of Creta N Line, the total N Line base is likely to increase further,” he said

According to him, HMIL started N Line in 2021 and Creta was the third car after i20 and Venue.

In 2021, the carmaker sold 2,500 N Line products which tripled to 7,500 units in 2022 and logged 10,000 units in 2023.

Mr. Anand said the waiting period for Creta was about 4 to 15 weeks depending upon the variant and efforts were being made to reduce the waiting period by increasing production.

“HMIL will be achieving net carbon neutrality by 2045. We are carrying out several energy- saving measures. Next year, the plant will run 100% on renewable energy from the present 62%,” said Chief Manufacturing Officer C.S. Gopalakrishnan.

(The writer is in New Delhi at the invitation of HMIL)