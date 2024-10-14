GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai Motor raises ₹8,315 crore from anchor investors

Published - October 14, 2024 10:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has raised ₹8,315.29 crore from 225 anchor investor at ₹1,960 per share (the upper end of the price band) including 21 domestic mutual funds.

The ₹27,870 crore IPO, to be India’s biggest ever is to open on Tuesday.

Anchor investors spanning across continents and geographies include government funds, life and general insurance companies, emerging markets funds, public employee retirement & pension funds (including Boeing, American states, New York, Germany and India’s National Pension Scheme), dividend stock funds, public sector and private sector funds, wealth managers and many others, according to merchant bankers handing the IPO. 

Published - October 14, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.