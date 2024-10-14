Hyundai Motor raises ₹8,315 crore from anchor investors

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has raised ₹8,315.29 crore from 225 anchor investor at ₹1,960 per share (the upper end of the price band) including 21 domestic mutual funds.

The ₹27,870 crore IPO, to be India’s biggest ever is to open on Tuesday.

Anchor investors spanning across continents and geographies include government funds, life and general insurance companies, emerging markets funds, public employee retirement & pension funds (including Boeing, American states, New York, Germany and India’s National Pension Scheme), dividend stock funds, public sector and private sector funds, wealth managers and many others, according to merchant bankers handing the IPO.