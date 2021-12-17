Hyundai Motor names Unsoo Kim as India MD

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 22:32 IST

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Friday announced that Unsoo Kim will take over the responsibilities of Managing Director from S.S. Kim with effect from January 1, 2022.

Mr. S.S. Kim, who has completed a three-year tenure in India, will now lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company's headquarters in Seoul, the automaker said in a statement.

