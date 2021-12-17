BusinessCHENNAI 17 December 2021 22:32 IST
Comments
Hyundai Motor names Unsoo Kim as India MD
Updated: 17 December 2021 22:32 IST
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Friday announced that Unsoo Kim will take over the responsibilities of Managing Director from S.S. Kim with effect from January 1, 2022.
Mr. S.S. Kim, who has completed a three-year tenure in India, will now lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company's headquarters in Seoul, the automaker said in a statement.
More In Business
Read more...