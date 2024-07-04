Hyundai Motor India’s CSR arm unveils multiple projects in Maharashtra

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has announced multiple CSR programmes across the art, health, and sanitation sectors in the western State. The announcements come close on the heels of the car maker’s investment in a plant at Talegaon in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiatives were unveiled in presence of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan at the Bombay Art Society in Mumbai.

The inaugurated projects include a 2-day cultural programme under the third season of HMIF’s flagship ‘Art for Hope’ initiative, celebrating 10 differently-abled grantees from across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, 5 telemedicine clinics were unveiled by the minister, along with 2 mobile medical vans which were flagged off under the Sparsh Sanjeevani project.

And 100 water RO systems were virtually unveiled at 100 schools in Gadhchiroli as part of project H2OPE, which aims to make water accessible for all.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. in a statement said, “At Hyundai, we believe in Creating Shared Value and driving positive change in the communities we serve.”

“Aligned with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor India Foundation has been at the forefront of numerous impactful CSR initiatives aimed at driving positive change in society,” he added.

“Our latest CSR initiatives in Maharashtra underscore HMIF’s commitment to inclusive growth and community development. We are dedicated to supporting the differently abled, enhancing healthcare access, and improving the overall well-being of society,” he further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.