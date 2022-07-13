Hyundai Motor India unveils SUV Tucson

‘Semiconductor supplies getting better ahead of high-selling festive season’

‘Semiconductor supplies getting better ahead of high-selling festive season’

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor on Wednesday unveiled in India the fourth-generation Tucson SUV, the prices for which will be announced next month.

The SUV, which had sold more than seven million units globally, would be available in both petrol and diesel engine trims featuring two-litre engines generating an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively. Select variants would also come with the option of an all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said as the Indian automotive market continues to evolve, the company is witnessing a high customer traction for its premium SUVs and “the time for the next generation of lavish mobility experiences is now…The all-new Hyundai Tucson will form the perfect expression of Hyundai’s commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment.”

The new model will be sold through the company’s 246 signature outlets spread across 125 cities. Hyundai currently sells i20 NLine and Alcazar models from this network.

Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg added that the market for premium SUV segment currently stands at about 40,000 units a year and it is likely to grow by about 22% CAGR to touch 55,000 units by 2025.

“We believe the numbers are only going up, we believe that it is poised to grow but is always going to be niche,” he said. Mr. Garg added that there are over 1.2 million Creta and Verna owners in India, many of whom are looking to upgrade to a higher segment, and the new Tucson would be a ready solution for such buyers.

“Our market research suggests that many of these customers want to stick with Hyundai and they want a better proposition in terms of a premium product. We believe that the new Tucson will give us an opportunity to go back to these customers. So, there is a huge potential to be tapped,” he said during a media interaction.

Mr. Garg added that about 68% customers of earlier models of Tucson were ‘upgraders’.

Replying to a query, he added that semiconductor supplies were getting better ahead of the upcoming high-selling festive season. However, challenges such as high inflation and the global geopolitical situation remain.

The company currently has pending orders of about 1.3 lakh units.

On the Tucson, Mr. Garg said Tucson, which is a strong brand globally for the company, will come with level 2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance systems) capability. Using an automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the model can detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road.