Hyundai Motor India unveils Exter Knight at ₹8.38 lakh

Published - July 10, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the unveiling of the ‘bold & sporty’ Hyundai Exter Knight to mark the first anniversary celebrations of the Exter SUV, at prices ranging from ₹8.38 lakh to ₹10,42,800 (ex-showroom).

The Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the Exter. It is available in two powertrain options - 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT. The SUV is available in seven colours including three new exclusive colours, the South Korean carmaker said in a statement.

“The Hyundai Exter has received a positive customer response, with over 93,000 units sold to date,” said COO Tarun Garg.

