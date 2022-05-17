Hyundai Motor India, Tata Power partner to set up EV charging infra

Tata Power will supply end-to-end home charging solution

Tata Power will supply end-to-end home charging solution

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced partnership with Tata Power to set up electric vehicle (EV)-charging Infrastructure in India.

The automobile major said it plans to facilitate installation of Tata Power's DC 60 kW fast chargers across 34 of its EV dealer locations in 29 cities, in addition to the existing AC 7.2 kW chargers, and aims to expand the charging infrastructure network across its pan India dealerships.

The MoU was signed between Hyundai Motor India and Tata Power in the presence of Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India and Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power will supply end-to-end home charging solution, from charger supply to installation for Hyundai EV customers, the company said, adding that the charging stations at these dealerships will be open for all electric vehicle customers and accessible through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

Mr. Kim said, “Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power-up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles.”