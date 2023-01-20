ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai Motor India rolls out Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹5.69 lakh

January 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hyundai Motor MD & CEO Unsoo Kim along with Chief Operating Officer - Sales, Marketing, Services and Product Strategy Tarun Garg at the virtual launch of Grand i10 Nios in New Delhi NCR on Friday.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., (HMIL) on Friday introduced five-seater hatchback Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹5,68,500 (ex-showroom).

The new Grand i10 Nios is targeted at enthusiastic Indian youth with best-in-class safety features, sporty and youthful exteriors and stylish interiors, said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO at the launch.

According to him, the new hatchback is based on four key pillars for the Indian market -- new age design, innovative technology, outstanding safety and splendid interiors. Bookings are on and deliveries will commence soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It comes with 8” touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, cruise control, fast USB charger, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/stop, full automatic temperature control, smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and rear AC vents.

The new hatchback is flanked with 4-airbags, while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags.

It comes with three powertrains 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed MT& AMT and factory fitted CNG. It is available in six monotone colours and two dual tone colours.

Grand i10 Nios offers a warranty of 3 years or up to 100,000 km, extendable up to 7 years, said the company in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US