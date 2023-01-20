Hyundai Motor India rolls out Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹5.69 lakh

January 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., (HMIL) on Friday introduced five-seater hatchback Grand i10 Nios at an introductory price of ₹5,68,500 (ex-showroom).

The new Grand i10 Nios is targeted at enthusiastic Indian youth with best-in-class safety features, sporty and youthful exteriors and stylish interiors, said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO at the launch.

According to him, the new hatchback is based on four key pillars for the Indian market -- new age design, innovative technology, outstanding safety and splendid interiors. Bookings are on and deliveries will commence soon.

It comes with 8” touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, cruise control, fast USB charger, wireless phone charger, smartkey with push button start/stop, full automatic temperature control, smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and rear AC vents.

The new hatchback is flanked with 4-airbags, while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags.

It comes with three powertrains 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed MT& AMT and factory fitted CNG. It is available in six monotone colours and two dual tone colours.

Grand i10 Nios offers a warranty of 3 years or up to 100,000 km, extendable up to 7 years, said the company in a statement.