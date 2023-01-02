HamberMenu
Hyundai Motor India promotes two top executives

January 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Tarun Garg, Director has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has elevated two of its top management team members. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Gopala Krishnan C.S., Vice President (Production). has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain.

In addition, Mr. Garg and Mr. Krishnan will continue to serve as wholetime directors on HMIL’s board.

 Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership.”

“Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles and verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees,” he added. 

