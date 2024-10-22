ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai Motor India debuts at BSE at a discount of 1.48%

Published - October 22, 2024 10:15 am IST - Mumbai

This is the biggest ever IPO to have ever hit in the Indian capital markets

The Hindu Bureau

Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP

Automobile company Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Corporation of Korea, was listed on the BSE on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) at a discount of 1.48% at ₹1931 from the issue price of ₹1960.

Hyundai Motor India’s IPO sees muted response from retail investors, issue subscribed 2.37 times

The owners of the company had offered ₹14.22 crore shares via an Offer for Sale (OFS) last week and had mobilised ₹27,870.16 crore. This is the biggest-ever IPO to have hit the Indian capital markets. At NSE, the company was listed at ₹1934.

The issue had received a lukewarm response from retail investors while institutional investors had supported the issue having long-term returns in mind.

