GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyundai Motor India debuts at BSE at a discount of 1.48%

This is the biggest ever IPO to have ever hit in the Indian capital markets

Published - October 22, 2024 10:15 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP

Automobile company Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Corporation of Korea, was listed on the BSE on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) at a discount of 1.48% at ₹1931 from the issue price of ₹1960.

Hyundai Motor India’s IPO sees muted response from retail investors, issue subscribed 2.37 times

The owners of the company had offered ₹14.22 crore shares via an Offer for Sale (OFS) last week and had mobilised ₹27,870.16 crore. This is the biggest-ever IPO to have hit the Indian capital markets. At NSE, the company was listed at ₹1934.

The issue had received a lukewarm response from retail investors while institutional investors had supported the issue having long-term returns in mind.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:15 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

business (general) / India / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.