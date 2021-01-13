Hyundai Motor exports cars to Nepal via rail

Chennai

13 January 2021 22:50 IST

Move to cut logistics cost, travel time

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has used the rail mode for the export of a consignment of 125 cars to Nepal in an effort to bring down logistics cost, travel time and to cut carbon footprint.

The consignment in 25 rakes was flagged off by S. Ganesh Mani, director, Production, HMIL, and S. Subramanian, additional divisional railway manager, Southern Railway, from the Walajabad Railway hub near Chennai. The train will reach the Nautanwa near the border town of Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be through road. The overall on-road movement time is expected to reduce to 5 days from 8 days, taking the cars faster and in a more eco-friendly manner to the customers, HMIL said in a statement. “This is the first-ever eco-friendly exports operations through railways,” Mr. Mani said.

Advertising

Advertising