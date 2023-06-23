Hyundai Motor commences production of micro SUV EXTER

June 23, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said it is all set to unveil micro Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) EXTER on July 10.

On Friday, the South Korean car maker announced the commercial production of EXTER at the Sriperumbudur plant.

“With the Hyundai EXTER, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer,” MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The parametric front grill and H-signature LED daylight running lamps highlights the SUV’s bespoke appeal, the company said. The EXTER comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard across all trims and offers 26 safety features across all variants and as an option on entry trims, HMIL added.

The micro SUV will come with first-in-segment features including an electric sunroof and an inbuilt dashcam with dual camera.