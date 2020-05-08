Hyundai lightens EMI burden of customers

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced five customer-centric car finance schemes to enable customers buy cars in these challenging times.

“Under these challenging times, it is vital that we empower customers with such programmes that ease their financial burden and assist them in staying on track with life goals such as buying their favourite Hyundai car,” said Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, HMIL.

The schemes are three-month low EMI, step-up, balloon , longest duration and low down payment schemes.

Under the first scheme, customers can opt for low EMIs for the first three months and the balance could be paid equal EMIs for three, four and and five-year loan tenures.

Customers opting for step-up scheme need to pay a low EMI of ₹1,234 per lakh for the first year under a seven-year tenure loan. From the second year onwards, the EMI would increase by 11% every year till the end of the loan tenure.

Under the balloon scheme, customers need to pay a lower EMI from first to the 59th month and the last EMI will be 25% of the loan repayment.

Customers who want to pay smallest amount of monthly EMIs can opt for up to eight years of loan repayment duration.

With the minimum possible down payment, customers can opt up to 100% on-road funding from financiers under this scheme, said the company in a statement.