Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership,’ a one-stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey for their car and non-car needs.
‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all our new customers. The company has partnered with over country’s leading brands to create an ecosystem providing access to exclusive offers and benefits across several categories, said HMIL officials at a press meet.
“Through these endeavours, we at Hyundai aim to become the lifetime partner of our valued customers in automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.
Having tied up with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and with no membership fee, HMIL has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the three key pillars of customer needs such as core car, mobility and lifestyle.
