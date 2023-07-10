HamberMenu
Hyundai introduces entry level SUV Exter

July 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the introduction of its entry-level SUV Hyundai Exter at prices starting from ₹5,99,999.

“We have always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products & technologies. Yet again, with Exter we are proud to introduce an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology and exceptional performance,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

“With its modern and confident exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai Exter is poised to redefine this fast growing segment,” he said.

