Hyundai gets over 30,000 bookings for all new Creta

Chennai

16 June 2020 22:36 IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has received more than 30,000 bookings for its all new Creta since its unveiling. Diesel constituted 55% of the bookings, said the company in a statement.

“We are confident that Creta will continue to lead the way back towards normalcy in automobile sales with its immense success,” said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing and service), HMIL.

