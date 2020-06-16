Business

Hyundai gets over 30,000 bookings for all new Creta

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has received more than 30,000 bookings for its all new Creta since its unveiling. Diesel constituted 55% of the bookings, said the company in a statement.

“We are confident that Creta will continue to lead the way back towards normalcy in automobile sales with its immense success,” said Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing and service), HMIL.

