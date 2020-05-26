Hyundai gets 9,000 vehicle bookings, delivers 5,600 cars in 22 days

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has received about 9,000 vehicle bookings and delivered 5,600 new cars in the last 22 days.
The company, which has opened 806 showrooms and 863 workshops across India, added that it has serviced more than one lakh cars across 530 cities in India during the same period.
Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “...we have commenced operations of our showrooms and workshops in line with the approvals granted by Central and State authorities. We are also happy to report that we are witnessing an encouraging traction for our products…” He added this was driven by good demand for two new products viz. Creta and Verna.
