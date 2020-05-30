Hyundai exports 5,000 units in May

Chennai

30 May 2020 22:36 IST

South Korean car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has exported more than 5,000 cars in May 2020.

“We have once again made a humble beginning towards normalcy by exporting more than 5 000 units in May 2020. This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery," said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India. The first shipment left Chennai Port on May 26.

