ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai begins export of Exter to South Africa

Published - September 24, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sport Utility Vehicle Hyundai Exter is the eighth model to be exported to South Africa from India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.(HMIL) said it has begun its export of the SUV Exter to South Africa with the dispatch of 996 units.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the eighth model to be exported to South Africa from India, after Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue Line and Alcazar, said the South Korean carmaker.

“South Africa has been an important export market for HMIL,” said Function Head Corporate Planning, Jae Wan Ryu. He also said 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marked 20 years of exporting to South Africa.

Within a year of its unveiling, Exter has surpassed the milestone of one lakh sales in India. Exter is available in Hy-CNG (dual cylinder CNG) and Knight Edition variants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US