Hyundai begins export of Exter to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.(HMIL) said it has begun its export of the SUV Exter to South Africa with the dispatch of 996 units.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the eighth model to be exported to South Africa from India, after Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue Line and Alcazar, said the South Korean carmaker.

“South Africa has been an important export market for HMIL,” said Function Head Corporate Planning, Jae Wan Ryu. He also said 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marked 20 years of exporting to South Africa.

Within a year of its unveiling, Exter has surpassed the milestone of one lakh sales in India. Exter is available in Hy-CNG (dual cylinder CNG) and Knight Edition variants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.