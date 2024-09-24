GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyundai begins export of Exter to South Africa

Published - September 24, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sport Utility Vehicle Hyundai Exter is the eighth model to be exported to South Africa from India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.(HMIL) said it has begun its export of the SUV Exter to South Africa with the dispatch of 996 units.

This is the eighth model to be exported to South Africa from India, after Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue Line and Alcazar, said the South Korean carmaker.

“South Africa has been an important export market for HMIL,” said Function Head Corporate Planning, Jae Wan Ryu. He also said 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marked 20 years of exporting to South Africa.

Within a year of its unveiling, Exter has surpassed the milestone of one lakh sales in India. Exter is available in Hy-CNG (dual cylinder CNG) and Knight Edition variants.

