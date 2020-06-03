Business

Hyundai announces upgrade to online car buying platform

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced an upgrade to its online car buying platform —Click to Buy, amid expectations that customers are likely to avoid physical stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which launched the platform in March, has invested around $1 million to develop the platform, offering customer services, including dedicated sales consultants, online finance options, loan approvals, special online promotions, online test drive booking as well as home delivery of fully-sanitised cars.

“Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over seven lakh visitors on the platform,” Hyundai Motor India Executive Director – Corporate Planning, W.S. Oh said in a video conference. Mr. Oh added that about 1,700 bookings were received via the platform, of which 54 % were for Creta.

While the platform is currently available in English, the company soon plans to make it available in eight languages.

Brijesh Gubbi Suresh, AVP, New Business Strategy Group at Hyundai Motor India, said that with almost everything just a click away, the car purchase journey too has undergone an enormous transition to digital. “About 90% automobile sales in India are digitally influenced. The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed automotive consumer behavior… 70% of customers would avoid physical visits to compare financing and deals,” he said.

