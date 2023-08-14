Hype around organic farming diminishing globally: Namdhari’s Group CEO

August 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fervor for organic cultivation of vegetables, fruits and other food crops seemed to have declined around the globe as going organic is simply not sustainable in any geography, including in India, said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group that grows and retails fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Organic farming started, got momentum and became a big wave globally, but the movement has been quickly receding in the last some years as it continues to be unsustainable,’‘ Mr. Roopra told The Hindu.

In France, a country which has been a strong advocate of organic products, the focus on organic cultivation has significantly reduced. In Western and other parts of Europe, organic- farming activities have been declining rapidly, he observed.

“I don’t think organic farming is sustainable and organic produce will always be limited because of the premium pricing and low-yield cultivation,’‘ Mr. Roopra added.

Today, if somebody said chilies were grown organically, one should not believe it because it is a difficult crop to grow in this country without any crop management, he observed.

“So, organic chilly in India is a myth. We have really misused the word ‘organic.’ Also, we have no way of testing a tomato, chilly or vegetable that claims to be organic. The only test available is a residue test to know whether the produce has a chemical residue or not and how safe it is to eat,’‘ he elaborated.

However, he added, it was possible for farmers to focus on low MRs (mutation rates) or residue-free agriculture and horticulture produce. “Why not use conventional agriculture, to produce residue-free produce, through using good cropping patterns and world-class crop management, rather than chasing the unviable organic farming?’‘ he wondered.

Under residue free farming practices, farmers use organically-derived biocides and biofertilizers to protect the crops and augment their growth and not chemical fertilizers to bring down MRs, through which the DNA sequence changes in a living organism.

According to Mr. Roopra, the country has some 400 million farmers of which only 4 to 5 million are certified as organic farmers. Yields from organic farming are about 20-25% less. “Imagine if all 400 million became organic farmers, where will productivity come from? Then, I think we should be ready for another famine.’‘