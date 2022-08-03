Hyderabad startup Bluecopa raises $2.3 million

Seed round funding in the finance operations automation platform was led by Blume Ventures

Seed round funding in the finance operations automation platform was led by Blume Ventures

The Hyderabad-based finance operations automation platform Bluecopa has raised $2.3 million.

A seed round, it was led by Blume Ventures with participation of Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures.

The capital will be used to enhance capabilities, hire talent and grow the company’s consumer base, Bluecopa said in a release on the fund raise. Founders of well known startups Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam (Chargebee); Rohit Chennamaneni (Darwinbox); and Asad Khan and Jay Singh (Lambdatest) also joined the round.

Bluecopa, located in technology startup incubator T-Hub here, was founded in 2021 by Raghavendra Reddy, Satyaprakash Buddhavarapu and Nilotpal Chanda. The automation platform is for finance teams in high-growth companies and assists CFOs and finance leaders get a real-time view of all the business KPIs, get actionable insights and provide strategic direction to business leaders.

It also manages day-to-day finance operations such as business planning, scenario modelling, variance analysis, intelligent alerts and reconciliation. The market for finance operations automation solutions is a $20 billion opportunity globally, the startup said, citing estimates.

The founders are a second-time entrepreneurial team with experience in building products and scaling companies in fin-tech, ERP, AI and data-engineering domains. Mr. Buddhavarapu’s first startup Tuplejump was a Machine Learning platform and acquired by Apple in 2016.

Anirvan Chowdhury of Blume Ventures said “we really loved Bluecopa’s data-infra-focused approach to solving this critical problem for finance teams, which will be their key differentiator.”

T-Hub in a release said besides the support through T-Fund, Bluecopa will be provided assistance on market entry and go-to-market strategy efforts. The startup will also gain access to T-Hub’s innovation ecosystem to engage with potential clients, corporate and investor connections. “We believe Bluecopa has an incredible opportunity to transform the fintech landscape with its powerful automation solution,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

Primarily a co-investment fund, T-Fund invests alongside established angels investors, angel networks and venture capitalists. As investment manager, T-Hub formulates investment and business development strategies for the fund.