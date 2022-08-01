Hyatt’s The Unbound Collection to debut in India with Bhopal palace

August 01, 2022 21:29 IST

Hyatt signs management agreement with owners of Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Monday announced the introduction of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in India with the signing of a management agreement for Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace.

One of Bhopal’s oldest hotels, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will undergo extensive refurbishment to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as a 60-room heritage hotel and is expected to open in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage make it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

“This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent,” he added.

Spread across 18 acres, the hotel was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s erstwhile ruler Begum Sultan Jehan, and was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998.

The property will be completely renovated to bring alive the history and legacy of the Nawab’s royal residence through its interior design, and its storied past will be harnessed to deliver unique and authentic experiences, Hyatt said in a statement.

The hotel will also cater to weddings, events, premium business and leisure travellers.

Situated in one of the most affluent neighbourhoods of Bhopal, the hotel offers a view of the Upper Lake – one of the largest artificial lakes in India. “The hotel’s regal architecture, coupled with the legacy of Bhopal’s Nawabi culture and the hotel’s scenic landscape, offers guests an unmatched experience,” the statement added.

“We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio,” it said.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a collection of truly distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell.