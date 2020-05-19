Business

HungerBox unveils solution for COVID-19 safe corporate cafeteria

HungerBox, an institutional food-tech company, has unveiled a solution to make corporate office cafeteria operations COVID-19 safe based on FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) and WHO guidelines, and the Centre’s AarogyaSetu app.

Sandipan Mitra, CEO and co-founder, HungerBox, said “The HungerBox ‘COVID-19 Safe’ solution follows a five-pronged approach which envelops aspects such as technology, user connect and communication, WHO-prescribed supervisor training and enhanced protocols for kitchen and cafeteria operations.”

This includes rigorous checks on operations personnel and a tech-led monitoring system that encompasses a 360-degree view of cafeteria operations, he said.

“While cafes receive a constant flow of users through the day, our data shows that cafeterias in an institutional setting experience a peak flow at 1:17 pm. Apart from the crowding, cash transactions can also result in an increased risk of transmission of the virus,” he said.

“We have worked to implement enhanced safety measures and operational procedures in line with the latest FSSAI guidelines to mitigate risks and minimise food contamination and risk of the COVID-19 transmission,” said Mr. Mitra.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the firm’s platform regulates user flow into cafeterias and enables decongestion and enables enhanced crowd management.

This ensures that users visit the café only when it is a safe and social distancing can be maintained.

HungerBox has also implemented improved safety protocols inside the kitchen as well as in the cafeterias. Only those ‘fit to work’ and handle food will be allowed to operate as Café Experience Managers.

In addition to this, all leading contact-less payment options have been provided to eliminate the risk of virus transmission due to cash handling.

