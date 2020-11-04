Business

HUL unveils hygiene products

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), a fast moving consumer goods major, has introduced a range of hygiene products under its home care brand ‘Nature Protect’ targeting B2C segment.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, people have started practising hygiene,” said Prabha Narasimhan, ED, home care and vice-president, Home Care, Unilever South Asia, Hindustan Unilever.

“Initially, these products will be available in five southern States. We are coming out with six hygiene products that are infused with neem extract. They can be used for cleaning floors, surfaces, fruits and vegetables,” she added.

