HUL unveils foster/kinship caregiver leave policy

March 12, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai.

A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has announced the introduction of the Foster/Kinship Caregiver Leave Policy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Indian industry to support foster care parents and kinship caregivers.

Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director HR & CHRO, Unilever South Asia, said, “We believe in creating a workplace where every individual feels supported and valued, and our equitable policies are paving the way for the empowerment of a diverse workforce.”

“The launch of the Foster/Kinship Caregiver Leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context,” she said.

Currently , HUL offers a range of parental support options such as parental leave, adoption leave, secondary caregiver leave, and fertility support that enables equal parenting responsibilities.

“The newly introduced Foster/Kinship Caregiver Leave is a step forward to ensure caregivers for foster children or kinship can balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties,” the company said.

HUL has also established a creche tie-up for employees to ensure access to quality childcare facilities.

