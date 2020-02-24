HUL to form wholly owned subsidiary

MUMBAI

24 February 2020

Hindustan Unilever Limited, the country’s largest pureplay fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has decided to form a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“The Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today approved a proposal to form a new 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited,” a stock exchange statement said on Monday.

“This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹2,000 crore. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focussed,” it added.

